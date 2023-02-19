WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $185.80 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

