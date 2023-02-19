WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 169.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.