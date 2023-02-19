YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 816.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,458 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.0 %

YPF stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on YPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.