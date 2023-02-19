Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.09 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

