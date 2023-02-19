WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Cannae worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $4,650,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cannae by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 146,713 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

