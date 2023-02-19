G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

