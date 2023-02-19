Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 122 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

