Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 324,045 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

