Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 445,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 771,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 174,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 97,921 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.22 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

