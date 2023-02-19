Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Precigen worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 1,530.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,114,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 219,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 171,209 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari purchased 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

