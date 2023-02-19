Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 75,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 10.9 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.