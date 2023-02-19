Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,274 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Niu Technologies worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.49. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

