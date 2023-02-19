Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Xylem by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.