Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,987 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

