15,782 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

