Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after acquiring an additional 180,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,922,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,212,000 after purchasing an additional 480,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

