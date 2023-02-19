BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $71.72 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -140.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

