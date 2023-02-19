Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biglari were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Biglari by 33.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 519.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at $733,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BH stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

