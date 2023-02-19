Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 70,271 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,271 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,679,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 590,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 547,772 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.70. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

