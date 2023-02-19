Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.67 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.