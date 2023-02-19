Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 121.03%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 46.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

