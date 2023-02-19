Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 20,418 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Morphic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of MORF opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $123,347.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.