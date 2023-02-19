Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 537,245 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 885.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,245 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 84.3% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,211,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,049,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,600,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 474,576 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 225.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 87,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $27,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.74 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

