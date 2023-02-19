Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237,112 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Sabre Trading Down 7.8 %

Sabre Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.32 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

