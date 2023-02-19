Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 29,704 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $8.12 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $199.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

