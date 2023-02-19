Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of OPKO Health worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $911.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.