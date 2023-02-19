Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

