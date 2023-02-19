ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 11,339 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

