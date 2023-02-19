Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,682 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $107.73 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.