New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,817 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 226,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NFE opened at $37.57 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

