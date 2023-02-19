Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 120.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 304,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 270.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 822,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOSS opened at $2.21 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOSS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

