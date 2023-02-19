26,141 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $513,025. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

