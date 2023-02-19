Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,014 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Qurate Retail worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $11,240,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Qurate Retail

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.