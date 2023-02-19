Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,314 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 5.2 %

BKR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.