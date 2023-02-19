Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,170 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $188.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.