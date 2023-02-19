Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,057 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

