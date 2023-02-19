Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.