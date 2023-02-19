Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Delta Air Lines worth $113,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

