Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

