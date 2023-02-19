Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.0 %

GO opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Grocery Outlet

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

