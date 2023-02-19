W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of W. R. Berkley worth $112,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

