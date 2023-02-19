SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

SITE opened at $152.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $184.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.