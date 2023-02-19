ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 119,172 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,172 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

