ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after buying an additional 190,945 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Steven Madden by 67.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

Steven Madden Company Profile

Shares of SHOO opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

