ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

