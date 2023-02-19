ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,235 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $404.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

