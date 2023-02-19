18,072 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of ZS opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $265.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.