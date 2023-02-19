ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 773 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,427.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,352.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.