ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 10,208 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $71.28.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

