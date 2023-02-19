ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 611,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,540,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,392,000 after acquiring an additional 592,417 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

